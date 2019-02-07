Image example BBC

Di stage don set for Vice Presidential Debate wey dey happun on Thursday evening for Nigeria capital Abuja.

'ThePeoplesDebate' na to epp provide platform for vice presidential candidates from six political parties for di kontri to showcase dia plans and policies for di kontri.

Di event go happun live for Ladi Kwali Hall for Sheraton Hotel and di time na 7pm sharp e gsuppose start.

Na Enough is Enough a non gomental organisation in colabo wit BBC News, TVC News, BudgiT, One, and Transition Monitoring Group join bodi organise am.

Di presidential candidates wey go feature for di debate na: Peter Obi of Peoples Democratic Party; Yemi Osinbajo of All Progressive Congress; Shehu Gabam of Social Democratic Party; Rabiu Ahmed Rufai of African Action Congress; Umma Getso of Young Progressive Party and Khadijah Abdulahi Alliance for New Nigeria.

According to di oga Kpata-kpata of Enough is Enough, —Yemi Ademolekun —— di debate go show how much di vice presidential candidate dem understand Nigeria problem and how dem ready to solve am.

She also announce say Nigeria pipo dem from dis debate wey dem go broadcast for di major Nigerian language plus pidgin, go hear wetin dia leaders do yarn and dat one go epp dem make informed decision wen dem do vote.

Wetin to expect from di VP Debate

For some of di presidential candidate dis no go be dia first time to stand for stage on top dia kind debate

Di moderators of di event go be Ngozi Aleagbu an anchor for TVC News and Aliyu Tanko, News Editor, BBC News.

Di candidates go ague policies on top Education, Economy, Infrastructure, Security, Health and Governance.