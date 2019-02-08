Three candidates out of six wey dem invite na im show for di first leg of di Peoples Vice Presidential Debate wey happun for Abuja, Nigeria capital.

Di three candidates be Rabiu Ahmed of di African Action Congress, Khadija Abdulahi-Ayi for Alliance for New Nigeria and Martin Kunle Olateru-Olagbegi of Action Democratic Party.

Di candidates of di two main political party for Nigeria, Yemi Osinbajo of All Progressive Congress and Peter Obi of di Peoples Democratic Party no show face.

Di event bin happun for Ladi Kwali Hall for Sheraton Hotel and na Enough is Enough collabo wit BBC News Africa, TVC News, Transition Monitoring Group, BudgiT and One, to organise am.

Di candidates discuss dia policies on top economy, security, education and infrastructure.

'Buhari and Jonathan fall hand ontop security mata'

Rabiu Ahmed of di AAC say both goment of Buhari and Jonathan no try on top security.

Rafiu Ahmed of di African Action Congress say im administration go change di kontri military structure and even sack all di military oga dem wey di slack on top di fight against Boko Haram for di kontri.

E explain say di kata-kata for Zamfara state dey kontinu because goment neva prosecute anybody, say di mata don bad sotey di jaguda pipo now don dey operate for oda neighbouring states.

Khadija Abdulahi of Alliance for New Nigeria add say dem go create department of homeland security for Nigeria to improve security.

Image copyright Other Image example Di candidates dey ansa qweshion

'We go pay N100,000 Minimum Wage'

Di ADP candidate Martin Kunle yan say im party go pay all Nigerian workers N100,000 thousand Naira as minimum wage.

E explain say as tins dey for di kontri at di moment, di kain moni wey Nigerian workers dey receive no fit do dem anytin.

'Nigeria no get any business to be world capital of poverty'

Martin Kunle Olateru-Olagbegi candidate of di ADP say wit all di human and natural resources wey Nigeria get, e no get any business to be di capital of poverty for di world.

E say im party go chook eye for Education and bring beta curriculum wey go epp develop human capital.

Im add say everybody pass through teacher to be somebody and so dem go do teachers well so dat strike no go full ground yakata, say Nigeria youth no lazy but dat wetin dem need na innovative ideas to grow.

Image copyright Other Image example Africa Democratic Party Vice Presidential candidate, Martin Kunle Olateru-Olagbegi

'We go turn Nigeria to construction site'

Ahmed Rabiu of AAC say "We go turn Nigeria into construction site so dat plenti pipo go get job. We go provide five million jobs e go focus on health and teachers".Oda candidates wey chook mouth for di mata say dem go enta rural community to train pipo to get handiwork and create plenti jobs.

Image copyright Other Image example Alliance for New Nigeria Vice Presidential candidate, Khadija Abdulahi-Ayi

'Rural economy, our priority'

Di ANN candidate Khadijat say her party go put ogbonge economic structure wey go ensure say development reach di rural areas and dem get beta social amenities like light, water and everitin wey dey make life beta so dat young pipo for village no go dey run enta cities.

She also tok say dem go create economic zones for di six geoplotical zones and dat dem go also make sure say di Standard Organisation of Nigeria and National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control go regulate all di tin wey dem dey produce for Nigeria.