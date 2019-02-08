With ogbonge sports men and women from Delta State like Stephen Keshi and Mary Onyali, Sports development na anoda area wey di governorship candidates dem wey stand for di BBC Pidgin Debate for Asaba tok about.

All Grand Alliance Party, AGAP Candidate Brando Omu say dia focus if dem win na to develop sporting talents from inter house sports competitions from primary and secondary schools, sports scholarships and dem go get organisations for different sports like swimming, running, long jump, aside from football.

Frank Esanubi of African Action Congress AAC say dem go build game village for di three senatorial districts and dem go also get football team for evri stadium wey dem build as e dey abroad.

But O'diakpo Obire of Progressive Peoples Congress PPA say sports no dey start from stadium but from school so dem go make sure say public schools get beta sports facilities to groom dem and also maintain di stadium wey dey do e go attract pipo from outside come Delta State.