Ghana Police dey search artists who fit do composite sketch of Hussein-Suale killers

Image example Na very few foto naim dey of Ahmed Hussein-Suale. Dis one dey among di ones wey dem show ontop Ghana TV last year

Ghana Police Service say dem dey look for forensic artists who go fit help dem sketch di images of di two gunmen wey kill Ahmed Hussein-Suale.

Police say dem get plenty description of di suspected criminals from people wey see dem, so now e lef experts wey go fit put dema faces together.

Director of Public Affairs for Ghana Police, ACP David Senanu Eklu talk journalists say "chaw people describe dem wey we dey try get cartographers who go fit give we artistic impression about who dem be, so say we fit identify dem."

He also add say so far dem also arrest six suspects over di murder of Ahmed Hussein-Suale, but dem give all of dem bail for now.

Two unknown gunmen last month shoot Ahmed three times, twice for en chest den one for en neck few meters from en family house.

He play lead role inside di Number 12 investigation wey Tiger Eye PI team release last year which dey expose football corruption for Ghana.