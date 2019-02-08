Image copyright Other

Vice Presidential candidate of di African Action Congress Rabiu Ahmed say im running mate, Presidential candidate of im party, Omoyole Sowore for be palm wine tapper for Ondo State if no be for Education.

Ahmed tok dis one as e dey ansa qweshion ontop dia party policy for Education during di Peoples Debate wey happun for Abuja, Nigeria capital on Thursday.

According to Rabiu, over di years, different goment don refuse to address all di nyama- nyama wey dey happun for di education sector and im and im oga go address di situation if dem win.

E say im self for be di worse, almajiri from di North if no be say im get access to education.

E say dia administration go focu, to comot plenti almajiris dem from street and put dem for school so dat dem go get beta future.

Rabiu also say dia administration go provide work for all young Nigerians to ensure say dem no put hand for any crime.

E also say im party go partner wit oda neighbouring kontris dem to tackle di security wahala wey Nigeria dey face.