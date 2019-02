Image copyright @NGRPresident

Pipo for Lagos State, South-West Nigeria, don dey react as President Muhammadu Buhari wan lead oda All Progressives Congress members carri im campaign go di state on Saturday.

Base on dis campaign wey dem wan do for Teslim Balogun Stadium inside Surulere, goment restrict movement for 18 major roads for di state.

But wetin come surprise Lagos pipo well-well, make dem enta social media na di way wey truck, trailers and heavy motor wey bin dey park on top di popular Eko bridge before, just clear all of a sudden.

Lagos pipo no fit believe dia eyes say all dis heavy motor wey don dey cause serious traffic for long, go fit comot from di road las-las.

Plenti pipo chook mouth inside Eko bridge mata as e shock dem.

Sorry, this Twitter post is currently unavailable.

Sorry, this Twitter post is currently unavailable.

Before now, di chairman forTransport Committee on President Muhammadu Buhari Campaign visit to Lagos State, Demola Seriki list di areas wey movement go affect give tori pipo.