Image example Rabiu sani say because e no go school e fit vite di wrong pesin

68 year old Hadiza Mohammed and 60 year old Rabiu Sani dey among Nigerians wey go vote for di 2019 general elections, but dem tell BBC News Pidgin say e dey possible say dem fit vote wrongly.

Dis na as dem no fit differentiate between di parties (both acronym and symbol) and need guidance to vote.

Pipo for Kano, northern Nigeria get di second highest registered voters but also get one of di highest number of pipo wey no fit read or write for di kontri.

Nigeria election office - INEC dey currently do voter education across di 44 local goments wey dey di start but many no even know say e dey happun.

Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) tok say na di responsibility of party to educate voters on dia symbols and also yan say nobody go follow voter enter voting cubicle wey mean say dis pipo fit lose dia vote or choose wrong party.

"No be say I no dey see well oh, but na school wey I no go and I no wan go choose wrong party."

"So, I go dey always ask INEC pipo to help me so I go choose di party wey dey my mind."

"Na so I dey always do for evri election. E dey pain me, because na something wey I wan dey do myself so dat pesin wey dey guide me no go choose im choice instead of my choice." Dis na wetin Rabiu tok.

Image example Hadiza tok say some political parties dey look alike for her eye

Hadiza also tok say e no dey sweet her to dey ask for help on how to vote on election day but dat na di only way to make her vote count because she no wan choose wrong party.

"Na di same way I dey do for election, na to ask for help from di workers because some of di parties dey very similar and to differentiate dem dey hard me, I just pray to vote right.

Head of Voter Education Department for INEC, Kano Office Garba Lawal yan say na di responsibility of di political parties to dey advertise dia party symbols wella so dat pipo wey no go school and old pipo go fit cram am for head.

"We get 91 political parties for dis elections so u no go expect INEC to teach all dis symbols to pipo for di voter education wey we dey do so. Na di political parties work to teach pipo for dis group so dat dem no go make mistake."

Image example INEC dey run voters education for all di local goments for distate but dem say no be dia work to teach about political parties

"Nobody go follow voter enter that voting cubicle on voting day so e dey possible say if party no advertise dia symbol well, some pipo fit vote anoda party by mistake."