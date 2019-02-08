Image copyright OTHER Image example APC Govnorship candidate Tonye Cole

Nigeria highest court don stop di ruling APC party from contesting di 2019 elections for Rivers State

Supreme Court pass di judgement on Friday afta Court of Appeal bin rule on Monday say make INEC no ban Rivers APC candidates from contesting di elections.

Di Court of Appeal on 4th February give wetin dem call stay of execution ontop di judgement of di Federal High Court (FHC) wey bin cancel all di primaries of di All Progressives Congress for Rivers State.

Supreme Court, press hand support di judgement of Federal High Court inside Port Harcourt wey stop di All Progressives Congress from di general elections in Rivers State.

Wit dis ruling APC no fit contest 16 February general election for 13 House of Reps seats and 3 senate seats for Rivers State.

Di state High Court bin cancel di ticket of all di candidates of di Rivers APC on 7 January.

On 7th January, one Federal High Court for Port Harcourt, Rivers State draw ear give election bodi INEC, say make dem no recognise any candidate of di All Progressives Congress (APC ) for di 2019 General elections for di state .

Di court also cancel all nominations wey APC get for Rivers State as e concern di 2019 elections.

Di court make am clear say APC no go follow do govnorship, Senate, House of Representatives and House of Assembly elections during di 2019 election for Rivers State.