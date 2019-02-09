Image copyright Getty Images Image example Oga Buhari wey cut tape for di cancer treatment centre afta im finish for di APC presidential rally for Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday cut tape to open one advanced cancer treatment centre for Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) and di Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA).

Di cancer treatment centre go get equipment to help prevent, give early diagnosis and treatment of cancer for many more Nigerians.

For di inauguration ceremony of di state-of-the-art Centre for LUTH, Idi Araba, President Buhari announce say im goment go do more of dis kain centre across di kontri.

''We sabi say na up to 40% of di money wey Nigerians dey spend abroad for treatment na for patients wey dey find cancer treatment medical tourism is attributable to patients seeking treatment for cancer.

''For di months to come, under our leadership, NSIA go launch two Modern Medical Diagnostic Centres for di Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital, Kano State and di Federal Medical Centre Umuahia, Abia State," Oga Buhari bin tok.

Oga Buhari wey cut tape for di centre afta im finish for di APC presidential rally for Surulere, also encourage di management of di centre make dem no forget to dey maintain di equipment.

''No one dey ever pray say im go get Cancer, but if e don happun, we don make am possible for here say true chance to survive and good quality of life go become part of di story of many Nigeria cancer patients,'' Oga Buhari add join..

Chief Medical Director of LUTH Professor Chris Bode also chook mouth for di mata, to assure pipo say dem no need to travel abroad for cancer treatment wey dem fit get for Nigeria now.

Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, wey also dey dia, fit take care of 100 patients daily and provide training for over eighty healthcare professionals.