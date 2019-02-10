Image copyright Getty Images

Nigeria election office INEC say dem go reject di names of political parties dia agents if dem no meet di expected requirements.

Independent National Electoral Commission INEC dey worry say one week after di deadline for di submission of list of poll agents some political parties never still submit dia own for di general elections.

Dem say even some of di parties wey don try submit names of poll agents dem no even add dia passports and signature.

According to section 45 of Nigeria Electoral Act, political parties suppose appoint polling agent for each polling unit and collation centre for di LGA or Area Council for wia dem get candidate.

Skip Twitter post by @inecnigeria ...signatures for the Presidential & National Assembly Elections & February 16, 2019.The Commission is concerned that a week after the deadline for the submission of the list of poll agents for Presidential&National Assembly elections & less than three weeks to the deadline for.. — INEC Nigeria (@inecnigeria) February 9, 2019

Normally, every party wey dey submit di names suppose attach two passports and di pollig agent need sign and submit to di electoral officer at least 14 days before di date fixed for di election.

And INEC say until now, some parties never even send any name not to mention passport.

Dem give dem until di close of business for February 11 to complete di process else dem no go recognise any polling agent wey any party fail to complete di procedure.

Skip Twitter post 2 by @inecnigeria The Commission has decided as follows:

1. All political parties that submitted incomplete applications without the specimen signatures and photographs of the poll/party agents are strongly requested to regularize this on or before close of work on Monday the 11thFebruary 2019 — INEC Nigeria (@inecnigeria) February 9, 2019

February 16 na im be di date of presidential and National Assembly elections for Nigeria while March 2 na di date for Governorship and State Assembly elections own.