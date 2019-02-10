Leah Sharibu mama don cry give President Muhammadu Buhari to fulfil im promise to free her pikin from Boko Haram hand.

Rebecca Sharibu cry as she tell tori pipo on Sunday say her pikin still dey Boko Haram hand because she refuse to renounce her Christian faith.

February 19, 2019, go make am one year wen Boko Haram kidnap Leah togeda wit like 100 of her classmates from Government Technical college, Dapchi Yobe state, for North East Nigeria.

Di family of Leah say di press briefing na to remind di world say Leah never free as well as to send message to goment to take action to free Leah.

Image example Leah Sharibu family togeda with di Foundation tok to tori pipo some days to make am one year since Leah don dey Boko Haram hand

Dis one dey come as tori bin fly upandan say Leah don die for Boko Haram hand.

Goment don come out to deby di tori.

According to di Minister of Information and Culture Lai Mohammed, di tori wey come out just some days to di presidential election na fake news.

"I tink say na part of di opposition plan against di administration and di President, everyday dem dey realise say hope no dey for dem." Na so Lai tok.