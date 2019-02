Image copyright Twitter

More dan five pipo na im faint as plenti crowd turn-up for di campaign rally of di opposition Peoples Democratic Party presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, wey happun for di Sanni Abacha staduim for Kano, North-West Nigeria on Sunday.

Tori also say oda pipo injure as di street of Kano full wit pipo wey wear red cap and clothes even before Atiku show for di venue.

Di red cap pipo belong to di 'Kwankwasiya' movement wey be di group of PDP strongman and former govnor of Kano senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, tori be say dem plenti-well-well and di group popular for Kano.

Meanwhile Atiku wey first branch di Emir, Sanusi Lamido Palace, before im land for di campaign venue address di crowd for like five minutes.

Atiku promise im supporters say im go bring back di economic glory of Kano wen im become president, according to am, Kano level suppose pass as e be now.