Image copyright Getty Images Image example Lady Gaga also win best pop vocal for Joanne

Childish Gambino 'THIS IS AMERICA' win di song of di year for di 61st Grammy Awards wey happun until early hours of Monday.

THIS IS AMERICAbecome di first American rap song to win dat category.

Although Gambino bin no show face, im also collect three awards like Best Rap song performance ward.

Lady Gaga become early winner for di 2019 Grammys to pick up three prizes, including best pop duet for Shallow.

As she try to back tears, di star thank Bradley Cooper, her co-star and director inside A Star Is Born, wey missed di show to attend The Baftas.

She use her speech to tok di importance of di mental health message inside her video, telling di audience say: "If you see someone wey dey feel hurt, no look away."

Ariana Grande, Dua Lipa and Childish Gambino cari major awards go house.

Dua win best new artist - wey be one of di four main awards inside di night- e becomie di first British artist to receive di honour since Sam Smith for 2015.

She thank "all di incredible female artists" she collect nomination wit, come add say; "I guess dis year we don really step up."

Image copyright Getty Images

Ariana, wey bin pull out of di performance she bin plan afta she get small quarrel wit di organisers, receive best pop album for Sweetener - wey be her first ever Grammy Award.

"Dis dey wild and beautiful," Na so she tweet. "Thank you wella."

Brooklyn rapper Cardi B become tdi first solo female to win best rap album, for her debut Invasion of Privacy.

She too thank her newborn daughter Kulture Kiari for giving her di strength to finish di record on time.

Wetin happun to Seun Kuti of Nigeria?

Image copyright Getty Images

Afrobeats musician Seun Anikulapo Kuti no win nomination for di ogbonge 2019 Grammy awards for America.

Kuti di son of music legend Fela and im band Egypt 80 collect di nomination for dia 'Black Times' album for di World Music category inside di 61st Grammy Awards but

36 year old and son of late Fela Anikulapo Kuti lost to South Africa Soweto Gospel Choir wey grab their third Grammy Awards for di album ''Freedom'', inside Category category wey artistes like Bombino from Niger, Mali's Fatoumata Diawara and Soviet Yiddish Glory bin contest.