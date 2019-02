Image copyright ANDER GILLENEA Image example Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj don reveal say Recording Academy bully her and she don keep "quiet for 7 years sake of fear."

Na wetin she tweet last night wen she write "pissed off" Ken Ehrlich, di Grammys Executive Producer.

Na di same name Ariana Grande bin tok about for Twitter just di oda day when she explain say she him dey oppress her and therefore she no perform for di 2019 Grammys.

E be like say Minaj dey ready to tok her mind.