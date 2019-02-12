Image copyright Talla Christopher Image example Pipo for Kumba district hospital afta Monday fire

Goment and separatist di accuse each oda as about four patients die for Kumba District Hospital fire, on Monday for Meme Division, Southwest Cameroon.

Parts for de hospital, general ward, man and woman pikin ward afta operation, nurse dia quarter and oda parts burn, de hospital struggle for get place for put de patients.

Some patient say na separatists fighters put fire for hospital, as deh say make komot for hospital but odas say na military, say de fighters no fit put fire for hospital weh e di treat dis family mimbas.

Communication minister and goment tok-tok pesin, Rene Emmanuel Sadi say about 20 secessionist put fire for Kumba district hospital.

"De secessionist kill four, two of dem sick pipo, burn seven motors dem for workers, and deh hospital nearly burn down all", Sadi tok.

Chris Anu weh na communication secretary for Ambazonia separatists, say deh sad as goment forces put fire for Kumba district hospital.

Deh believe say de burning na for stop de hospital for treat separatists and say dis wan go force dem for stop de fight, Chris Anu argue.

Deh say make international rights groups shine eye for de fire incident make de punish de pipo weh get hand for de burning.

Goment and separatists forces di condemn how deh burn de hospital and separatists say make deh free de nurses dem and guards weh deh kidnap.

Rights group, Centre for Human Rights and Democracy, CHRDA don condemn dis kana action for burn hospital.

Felix Agbor Balla, Director for CHRDA say make all side respect human rights and humanitarian law, wen den di fight.

De rights groups di call goment for solve dis problem for round table wit all man and fain solution.

Since Anglophone crisis reach anode level, all side is use fire as dia weapon, di burn house, school, dis taim na hospital, even some taims pipo di die for inside house.