Former Secretary to di Goment of di Federation, Babachir Lawal on Tuesday tell court say im no dey guilty to di fraud charges wey im dey face for di hand of Nigeria corruption police, EFCC.

Di court don order say make di former SGF, Babachir Lawal go stay for EFCC custody until dem decide im bail application.

Oga Babachir Lawal and five das chop accuse from Economic and Financial Crimes Commission say dem kolobi money for clearing of evasive plants (alias grass cutting contract) inside North East.

Na on January 10 Federal goment bin file 10 charges of fruad against Babachir.

President Buhari sack am for 2017 afta dem say im put hand for magomago wey concern money for north-east.