Image example Businessmen for Ghana say dem dey make losses on dema businesses sake of how di cedi make unstable.

Importers den exporters for Ghana make worried say di cedi tear chain catch Ghc 5.16 to $1 dollar which dey affect dema business.

"Every week we dey see new dynamics in di cedi which dey depreciate, if government go fit sustain di cedi for like one month den businessmen go fit plan." - Executive Secretary for Importers and Exporters Association Ghana, Samson Awingobit talk BBC Pidgin.

"Rydee importers den exporters for Ghana dey make losses, if dis be business government den dem fail Ghanaians but check like dem dey just dey to score political points"

Businesspipo say time catch say government go shun dey do political talk den do practical tins wey go prevent di cedi from depreciating.

Businessmen for Ghana say dem dey make losses on dema businesses sake of how di cedi make unstable, small time e go depreciate against di dollar since di start of di year 2019.

Some Ghanaians too start dey bash Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia who be economist no try deal plus di depreciation despite say he give chaw lectures of exchange rate in di past on how governments for shield am against depreciation.

Early dis year, government blame di cedi depreciation on external factors from di United States, later dem blame di depreciation on increase in dollar by importers but check like di situation dey make worse.