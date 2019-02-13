Check say e correct

Nigeria still be kontri wey get high poverty level and big gap between di rich and poor. E be like Atiku dey tok say di levels fit neva change ova di last four years or e even don worst sef.

Data wey dey ground say wetin e dey tok fit dey correct.

Di whole Nigerian economy wen dem measure am for gross domestic product (GDP) still dey recover from recession afta di price of oil fall yakata for 2016.

Between 2014 and 2017, di average standard of living bin drop from US$3,222 per pesin to US$1,968 per pesin according to wetin World Bank calculate.

As dat one dey happun, di gap between di richest and di poorest Nigerians don dey increase fast-fast.

Aliko Dangote, wey dey stay Lagos, na Africa richest man. Forbes tok say im wealth fit reach like $10.5 billion.

E reach half of di kontri pipo wey dey live below wetin di international community say na di poverty line wey be US$1.90 (133.5 naira) per day. Four years ago, 85 million Nigerians bin dey poor, and dis number just dey climb up year by year. For 2016, 90 million be di number of poor pipo and for 2017, 94 million. Last year, World Bank tok say e fit pass 97 million pipo wey dey live for inside poverty.

Poverty wey tie wrapper dey increase reach six pipo every minute or about 3.2 million everi year. World Poverty Clock predict say 120 million Nigerians go dey live for poverty by 2030.

Di mata dey worse for northern Nigeria than for di southern states. Between 2004 and 2013, di number of poor pipo for di south reduce by about 6 million while for di north dem increase by almost 7 million.

For both di North East and North West regions, poverty reduction don dey hang and still dey high - 47.6% and 59% for di two regions.

Boko Haram na part of di reason for di poverty for northern region but na also goment fault, because of lack of economic development.