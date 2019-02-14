Image example APC Protesters for INEC office for Rivers State

Members of Nigeria ruling All Progressive Congress go tanda on Thursday morning for di kontri election office gate inside Port Harcourt to protest.

Di party members say dia I-no-go-gree waka for INEC Aba road office na for di Independent National Electoral Commission to put dia name back for ballot for Saturday election inside Rivers State.

Orji Ngofa and Ezemonye Eziekel, wey be National Assembly candidates tell tori pipo say dem want INEC to use speed obey di appeal court judgement wey land on Wednesday.

Di protesters say dem go tanda for INEC office until dem see dia candidate name for ballot.

Police tok-tok pesin inside Rivers State Nnamdi Omoni confam say APC protest for INEC headquarters inside Port Harcourt but say dem fire tear gas wen di mata become too seious and now dem don control di situation.

One local tori pesin capture feem of wen di protest begin happun.