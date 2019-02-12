Nigeria 2019 elections 2019: N10 billion Nigeria Air Force plane na im dey deliver election materials for INEC
Nigeria Airforce (NAF) don begin carry election materials, go drop for di different states all over di kontri in preparation for di February 16 elections.
NAF tok am for statement wey oga for information Ibikunle Daramola sign, say di transportation of di materials of di kontri joinbodi ontop election mata, di Independent National Electoral Commission, from Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja to oda airports across di kontri go begin on February 11, 2019.
Di materials wey dem dey carri no be only sensitive materials like voting sheet and ballot box, but also materials wey no dey sensitive.
Di operation go dey happun day and night till dem deliver all di materials finish.
Na from di Central Bank of Nigeria and INEC office na im di air force collect di materials wey dem go transport.