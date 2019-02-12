Nigeria Airforce (NAF) don begin carry election materials, go drop for di different states all over di kontri in preparation for di February 16 elections.

NAF tok am for statement wey oga for information Ibikunle Daramola sign, say di transportation of di materials of di kontri joinbodi ontop election mata, di Independent National Electoral Commission, from Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja to oda airports across di kontri go begin on February 11, 2019.

Di materials wey dem dey carri no be only sensitive materials like voting sheet and ballot box, but also materials wey no dey sensitive.

Image example CBN and di air force soldiers dey load materials for di general elections wey go begin on 16 February

Di operation go dey happun day and night till dem deliver all di materials finish.

Na from di Central Bank of Nigeria and INEC office na im di air force collect di materials wey dem go transport.