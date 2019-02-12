Image copyright Other Image example Tonye Cole na im APC send give INEC as dia govnorship candidate for di 2019 election for Rivers State.

Nigeria highest court on Tuesday press hand on top dia earlier rulings say di kontri ruling APC party no get candidate for Rivers state.

Di Supreme Court say di case of who be di main candidates wey go stand for election for di All Progressives Congress APC for Rivers State.na pre-election mata and as such, di time frame for appeals don pass.

Di presiding judge for di five man panel wey dey hear di case for Supreme Court, Justice Bode Rhodes-Vivour for di main judgement strike out di case.

Di Supreme Court judges cancel di congress wey produce Tonye Cole as APC govnorship candidate for di 2019 election.

APC lawyers on Monday ask di court to invoke Section 22 of di Supreme Court Act to give di final judgement on top di judgement of di Federal High Court wey bin set aside di two primaries wey di two factions of party do for Rivers State.

Minister for Transportation Chibuike Amaechi dey lead one faction while Senator Rivers South East senatorial district, Magnus Ngei Abe dey lead di oda faction.

Justice Amina Augie na im read di judgement.

Di two lawyers wey dey represent di two factions of di APC Lateef Fagbemi and Henry Bello give dia final submissions on Monday for di mata.

Fagbemi ask di Supreme Court to nullify di judgement wey di trial court give sake of say e no get jurisdiction to hear di case, come ask say make di court invoke Section 22 of di Supreme Court Act to give final judgement to end all di plenti case wey dey ground because of di APC primaries elections.

But Henry Bello dey ask di Supreme Court to dismiss di appeal of APC because e don become academic exercise as e don dey overtaken by events wey don already happen.

Im argue say di decision of di Supreme Court on 8 February, 2019 wey uphold di decision of di trial court come bar di APC from primaries elections don already kill di APC case and dem suppose don bury am.

Bello say di respondents dem wey Ibrahim Umar lead dey vex wit di way APC Rivers violate di electoral Act and di 1999 Constitution wit di manner dem conduct di pre-election matters for Rivers State and dem don get consent judgement for dia favour and dat judgement still dey stand.

Di Supreme Court say dem go give di reason for dia judgement for anoda date.