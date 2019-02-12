Image copyright Twitter Image example Na container wey dey inside di INEC office di fire burn

Nigeria election bodi INEC say na 4695 smart card readers fire destroy for dia Awka office inside Anambra State, southeast of di kontri.

For statement wey INEC release, dem say di fire no wunjure anybodi, and say na di number three fire wey go happun for dia office across di kontri, in di last 12 days.

Dem say even though di fire destroy dat kain big number of card readers, say election go still go on.

Dr. Nkwachukwu Orji wey be di oga of election bodi INEC for Anambra State south east Nigeria, say im neva sabi if presidential and national assembly election go still hold for di state, afta fire burn containers for dia office.

Oga Orji wey follow tori pipo tok, confam say di fire burn "sensitive materials" dem suppose use for di election, and say dem go need to investigate, to see weda dem go go on wit voting on Saturday. Im confam say PVC no dey inside di container, and say dem don dey use am since 2011.

"Light no dey inside di container," im tell tori pipo wen dem ask am weda na electric start di fire.

Police tok-tok pesin for di Anambra state, Haruna Mohammed wey confam di tori to BBC Pidgin, say na one container wey dey inside di INEC compound di fire burn. Im add say investigation still dey on to confam wetin cause di fire.

"Na for broad day light e happun," im tok. Im add say INEC staff and police dey ground dey do dia work, wen di fire start.

Wen BBC tori pesin ask am weda dis na di work of bad pipo, im ansa: "Investigation still dey on, I no fit confam anything now."

Nigeria Inspector General of Police, bin order make police commissioners across di kontri, increase security around INEC offices, afta fire bin burn two of dia office for Abia and Plateau states.