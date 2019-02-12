Image copyright PIUS UTOMI EKPEI

Nigeria na Africa biggest economy and na also di biggest oil producer for di continent.

But na kontri wia more dan half di population dey live for poverty, and 60% of di pipo wey dey live for cities no dey fit buy di cheapest house.

Also Nigerians wey get plenti money boku well-well and di gap between di rich and poor na something wey everibodi fit see for di big big cities dem.

But as Nigeria elections dey come on 16 February, BBC Reality Check torchlight weda di poor dey poor more-more and if di gap between rich man and poor man dey wide more-more.

Different claim about Poverty

Di goment argue say dem don fight poverty and dey sama blame give before goment say na dem no manage di oil industry and di economy well.

Vice-president Prof Yemi Osinbajo tok say;

"No be say poverty don reduce well-well, no. I dey tok say wetin don happun now be say we dey deal wit di issue of poverty."

Prof Osinbajo na di running mate for di president wey dey inside office now, dat na Muhammadu Buhari.

Di man pesin wey dey follow Buhari drag presidency for di, Atiku Abubakar, tok say dis na di worst economy wey Nigeria don see for history.

"Di most important kwesion for dis election na: You dey beta pass di way you bin dey four years ago, You dey rich pass before or poor pass before?"

Economy wey dey for trouble

Nigeria economy one time recently show signs of recovery afta period of recession wey end for 2017.

Di unemployment rate wey di National Bureau of Statistics provide dey more than 20%.

Dis na anoda ogbonge statistic - about 60% of di population dey live for serious poverty - dem measure dis one by di number of pipo wey fit pay for only di ordinary house, food and clothing.

Dis figure na from one household poverty survey wey di goment release for 2012.

More recent data no too dey, although e get one poverty survey wey dem do do again now.

But as e be, experts no see beta sign wey show say di situation for di pipo wey poor pass don beta.

Dr Bongo Adi, wey be economist for di Lagos Business School. tok say

"Wit di way di population dey grwo and di way jobs no dey dey, dis na proof say di gap between those wey get and those wey no get go continue to wide well-well for di future."

Image copyright Alamy Stock Photo Image example Di UN reason am say most pipo wey dey stay for cities for Nigeria dey live for kpako condition

Poverty dey "look us for face"

No be news say plenti pipo believe say di way wey rich and poor no dey equal dey worse everi day by day.

"Nigeria get long history of mismanagement, corruption and no respect for due process" wey don contribute to high number of pipo wey dey live for poverty, According to Abdulazeez Musa, Oxfam analyst wey dey live for Nigeria.

As for di gap between rich and poor, Nigerian economist Bismarck Rewane reason am say na only 5% of di population dey control like about 40% of Nigeria wealth.

Laws to epp reduce poverty dey oh, im tok, but di kain political will or di good governance to make sure say pipo follow am no dey.

"Personal interest plenti pass national interest," Rewane tok.

Image copyright AFP Image example Sokoto state get di highest poverty rate for di kontri

Poverty rates dey higher for northern states than e dey for di south.

Sokoto State wey dey for far north-west of di kontri get di highest level of poverty at 81% while di figure for di south-western state of Lagos na 34%.

One method wey dem dey use well-well take measure how money dey spread reach everibodi inside society na wetin dem dey call di Gini scale - inside am, big number mean say tins no dey equal at all-at all.

Nigeria own don rise to 15% between 2004 and 2010, di latest period for which dem do di data.

Poverty dey "look us for face" according to Omolara Adesanya, one candidate wey dey contest governor for Lagos state.

Housing as method to measure poverty

About half of Nigeria population dey live for cities, but di separation between di poor and di rich don create opposite - many new houses for areas wey rich pipo dey stay for Lagos dey empty, while plenti crowd palava na serious problem for many poor areas.

Di UN reason am say 69% of pipo wey dey live for cities inside di kontri dey live for kpako (slum) condition, wit 18 million house wey dem still need.

TO build or buy house cost well-well. Di money to build three-bedroom house na $50,000 (£38,500) compare wit $36,000 for South Africa and $26,000 for India, according to di World Bank.

Di Centre for Affordable Housing Finance inside Africa tok say standard three bedroom, middle-income apartment for city area inside Nigeria cost $5,000 a year to rent or $100,000 to buy now.

Only about 40% of of pipo wey dey live for cities fit afford to buy di cheapest new house ($16,351).

Image copyright AFP Image example Nigeria get one of di fastest growing population for di world

Poverty or na say difference dey between rich and poor?

Although most pipo believe say pipo no dey equal for Nigeria, e dey hard to measure inequality because of current data wey no dey, economist Dr Zuhumnan Dapel tok.

But anoda angle dey for di study of to take look inequality, he tok. Those wey dey for developing economies no dey care about income inequality like di way dem worry about di poverty wey dem dey live inside.

"Weda dia pipo dey live below di poverty line, di main plan na to get di pipo out of poverty," he tok.

And dis na wia Nigeria dey face dia ogbonge challenge.

According to di World Bank, Nigeria na di kontri wey get poor pipo pass for di world now as Nigeria don overtake India.