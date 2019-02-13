Image copyright Tonye P Cole

More than a dozen pipo die for election rally wey Nigeria ruling party do for Port Harcourt, according to wetin hospital ogas tell BBC Pidgin on Wednesday.

University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital, UPTH confam say di 15 pipo die from di stampede wey happen for Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium afta di All Progressive Congress APC presidential campaign rally end on Tuesday 12 February, 2019.

Tok tok pesin for di hospital Kem Elebiga say from di record from dia Accident and Emergency Department show say dem bring 15 deadibodi from di stadium, three men and 12 women.

Image copyright Tonye P Cole

Elebiga say dia doctors dey treat 12 pipo wey survive di stampede and dem don discharge three of dem but five pipo still dey di casualty ward, one man and three women and one for dia Ear, Nose and Throat ENT Ward and all of dem dey respond to treatment.

Tori be say stampede happun as pipo dey rush comot from di stadium from di pedestrian exit afta di rally end and sake of di big crowd wey bin dey.

Tok tok pesin for Rivers State Police Command Nnamdi say di Commissioner of Police Usman Belel don order investigation for wetin cause di stampede.

Oda 2019 election rally wey pipo die

Port Harcourt belike where pipo don die pass since wen dis 2019 election campaigns bin start but oda places too don experience stampede.

For Borno state northeast Nigeria stampede bin happun and pipo die, for Taraba state northern Nigeria stampede bin happun wey claim reach 8 pipo lifes, for inside Sokoto nortwest Nigeria stampede don kill ppipo also for rally dis election season, ad all of dem na APCpresidential rally.

For Kebbi State where one stage colapse for PDP election rally.