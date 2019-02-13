Image copyright @CREVO360_NG

Code of Conduct Tribunal don order di Inspector-General of Police to arrest suspended Chief Justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen.

Di Chairmo of di CCT, Danladi Umar, order security agencies to produce oga Onnoghen for di tribunal on Friday.

According to local tori pipo, im troway application say atleast make dem produce arrest warrant for di judge, as im order say: "I want to see di defendant inside court on Friday".

Di CCT make di order afta application by di prosecution say as oga Onnoghen no dey come court, say e dey against di law.

Presido Muhammadu Buhari bin suspend di Chief Justice Walter Onnoghen, ontop accuse of magomago, say im no declare some kain bank accounts wey im get, according to law.