Salaga Protest: Police arrest 7 for Ghana after dem burn NPP Office

Police for Ghana arrest some seven suspects who be part of angry youth wey burn New Patriotic Party Office (NPP) for Salaga, sake of dem bore say government name Damongo as capital of new Savannah Region.

Di angry youth storm di NPP Office Tuesday night, wey dem start dey burn am, destroy signboards den stuff to register dema displeasure.

Dem dey claim say Salaga be better placed as regional capital pass Damongo.

People take videos of di mess wey dem dey cause which people share for social media.

Meanwhile, Northern Regional Police PRO, DSP Yussif Tanko say di people dem arrest go help plus investigations, meanwhile dem get men for grounds to prevent any further disturbances.

Last year, Ghanaians hold referendum where people vote on di creation of six new regions.

Di proposed regions be part of President Akufo-Addo en election promise which he say go help improve di livelihoods of people who no no fit enjoy di resources some sake of di region big too much.