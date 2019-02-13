Image copyright PIUS UTOMI EKPEI

Nigeria election bodi, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) don correct fake news wey bin dey circulate say pesin fit use only dia second finger vote for elections.

For ontop dia twitter page, INEC say pesin fit use all dia fingers vote but di thing be say make di mark wey di finger go create no spread inside anoda box.

INEC tok say di time wey dem dey register pipo dem capture all di fingers so pesin fit use any of those fingers vote for election day.

Dem also add say dem no go accept Temporary Voters Card and dem no go tolerate vote buying.

Nigerians go vote for general elections dis year, wey go start on Saturday with presidential and National Assembly elections across di kontri.