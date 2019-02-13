Nigeria Elections 2019: How INEC offices dey ready for Saturday election
BBC go dey for all di 36 states inside Nigeria and di capital Abuja to bring you all di latest for Saturday election.
For di INEC office wey dey Yaba, Lagos state, policemen full ground to make sure say 'shaking' no dey. Dem pose for dia evening parade on Wednesday.
Sensitive and non-sensitive materials don land for Lagos on Wednesday, ahead of di election.
INEC office for Yenegoa, Bayelsa State, southern Nigeria dey like playground for school pikin dem, but na sorting dem dey do.
INEC engineers dey work hard for dia Lagos office, to arrange di card readers for Saturday election.
Dis no be Valentine gift, na card readers wey still dey inside pack for Saturday election.
Wetin be Lagos own, don enta Lagos. Dis man ontop still need to make sure sha.
Dis na wetin di card readers look like, wen dem no dey inside carton.
Say cheese! No be for dis INEC engineer wey dey work very hard ontop card reader.
On Tuesday for Awka, Anambra State for southeast, fire bin burn card readers wey pass 4000 for INEC office, but dem say no shaking, election go still happun.
Nigeria Airforce also join hand, help INEC transport dia materials to different parts of di kontri.
