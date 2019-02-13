Nigeria Elections 2019: How INEC offices dey ready for Saturday election

  • 13 February 2019

BBC go dey for all di 36 states inside Nigeria and di capital Abuja to bring you all di latest for Saturday election.

  • Policemen BBC

    For di INEC office wey dey Yaba, Lagos state, policemen full ground to make sure say 'shaking' no dey. Dem pose for dia evening parade on Wednesday.

  • Inec materials BBC

    Sensitive and non-sensitive materials don land for Lagos on Wednesday, ahead of di election.

  • Bayelsa inec BBC

    INEC office for Yenegoa, Bayelsa State, southern Nigeria dey like playground for school pikin dem, but na sorting dem dey do.

  • Inec card readers BBC

    INEC engineers dey work hard for dia Lagos office, to arrange di card readers for Saturday election.

  • Inec materials BBC

    Dis no be Valentine gift, na card readers wey still dey inside pack for Saturday election.

  • Inec materials BBC

    Wetin be Lagos own, don enta Lagos. Dis man ontop still need to make sure sha.

  • Inec materials BBC

    Dis na wetin di card readers look like, wen dem no dey inside carton.

  • Inec materials BBC

    Say cheese! No be for dis INEC engineer wey dey work very hard ontop card reader.

  • Inec fire Twitter

    On Tuesday for Awka, Anambra State for southeast, fire bin burn card readers wey pass 4000 for INEC office, but dem say no shaking, election go still happun.

  • Airforce NAF

    Nigeria Airforce also join hand, help INEC transport dia materials to different parts of di kontri.

