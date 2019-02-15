Image copyright Reuters Image example For one World Cup qualifier for September 2017, Uruguay Luis Suarez and Argentina Lionel Messi snap photo with special kit to promote di 2030 bid

Chile go join Argentina, Paraguay, and Urnuguay for joint bid say make dem host di 2030 World Cup.

Di tournament go make am 100 years wen Uruguay host di first World Cup for 1930 wia dem for win di first of dia two World Cup titles.

Dis dey come days afta meeting wey e be like ay Britaian and Ireland go fit chook leg for one trouser bid to host am.

Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay bin announce dem plan for joint bid for 2017 but na on Thursday Chile Presido announce say dem go join bodi.

Di last time Chile don host di World Cup na for 1962.