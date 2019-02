Image copyright NIGERIA BAR ASSOCIATION Image example Onnoghen dey face false declaration of assets accuse for di CCT

Di suspended Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen on Friday show face for Code of Conduct Tribunal to ansa charge say im no declare all im property im get before e start work for 2017.

E cari convoy of five tinted cars enta di compound of di CCT.

Dis dey happun afta di CCT chairman Danladi Umar threaten to arrest am on Wednesday afta e miss im hearing.