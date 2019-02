February 14 everi year, na time for lovi-lovi as many pipo all over di world dey celebrate Valentine's Day.

For Voke Okoro wey dey Delta State Nigeria, di day na opportunity for her to wonda about love, and wetin some pipo feel say be "true love."

Voke wey dey use wheelchair afta polio attack wey make her no fit waka again from wen she be small pikin, dey hope say her tori go change di way some pipo dey look those wit disabilities.