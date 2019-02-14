Nigeria 2019 elections: BBC Pidgin dey live for different states for Nigeria!
BBC get reporters for all di 36 states and Abuja to cover and report how di 2019 elections go take waka for Nigeria.
-
BBC
Ah! I never see my name oh. Dis INEC adhoc staff dey check wia dem post am go for Kano State.
-
BBC
INEC for Kano dey offload sensitive materials for di Saturday presidential election wey include ballot papers and result sheet.
-
BBC
INEC officials for Kano dey gallant! dem dey sort out di materials for Saturday election.
-
BBC
Political party representatives dem for INEC office Kano dey wait for dia agent tags.
-
BBC
Make e for no loss, Mama Amina no be INEC official but you fit call am stakeholder, she don dey sell for INEC office for Kano State since 1983, di best period for her na election time wen INEC office dey full well-well.
-
BBC
Some domestic observers dey wait to get dia accreditation tag for Benue state INEC office, na more dan 1700 domestic and foreign observers na im get accreditation to monitor di Saturday election.
-
BBC
Yes oh! Dis job we go do am wit our mind and smile, INEC officials for Bayelsa State dey sort non-sensitive materials for di Saturday election.
-
BBC
Life jackets too join for election materials for states like Bayelsa wey you go need to pass water reach many communities.
-
BBC
Ughelli North and Ughelli South for Delta State make una come carry una materials oh before breeze carry am go.
-
BBC
Edo State Resident Electoral Commissir Emmanuel Alex Hart as im dey sign in for CBN Benin city to collect sensitive materials.
-
BBC
We don ready, we stand gidigba. Police officers for dia drill on Wednesday for INEC office Lagos, oga of police Mohammed Adamu don nack chest say im boys dey ground to provide security for officials and Nigerians during di election.
-
BBC
Dis INEC engineer for Lagos dey work on di card readers wey dem go use for di election on Saturday.
