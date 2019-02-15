Image copyright Ikema Patrick

Life don kam back for normal some-how for Anglophone regions as pipo fit komot for house, go market buy chop, afta ten days for inside house as separatist bin force lockdown for dem.

"Ah go market today afta 10 day for house, e bi easy chop finish and fear bi dia catch all man for even komot for house," Doris Bessong tell BBC News Pidgin from Buea.

"De lockdown bin bi na for disturb youth day celebration, separatist bin tok, but e also spoil plenty tins, as pipo no bi di komot house. Sick pipo no fit go hospital, chop finish you no fit go farm or market, e no bin really easy," Beryl tok from Banso.

Anoda man for Kumbo for Northwest no glad as lockdown end for seka say gunshots weh deh disappear for dis area return as lockdown end.

Kontri pipo di still fear say deh go fit go back for anoda lockdown next week as mountain race get for bi for Buea for February 23, resident tok,

Every year runners from different parts for kontri, Kenya, America and oda kontris di climb up Mount Cameroon for big competition weh winner di get moni.

But wit de crisis separatist no wan make dis race hold, deh say de mountain dey na for dia land, but athletics federation say deh di put security down.

Anglophone crisis di so-so go before and plenty pipo di die. Deh don burn villages, hospital, houses and schools, pikin no di go school and 437,000 don run go for oda regions and 33, 000 dey for Nigeria.

National human rights commission, US embassy and oda organisations don call goment forces and separatist fighters put down dis guns, make kontri pipo shiddon for table tok.