Di Presidential campaign council for di ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, don tok say dem no dey happy as di Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC for Nigeria don postpone elections by one week.

Dem tok dis one for one statement wey Festus Keyamo wey bi di Director, Strategic Communications for di group sign. For inside di statement, dem tok say di APC dey disappointed say INEC don postpone di Presidential election till February 23 and di Governorship election till March 9.

Di statement still add say President Muhammadu Buhari don give INEC everything we dem need take do free and fair election.

Keyamo come claim say e be like di opposition, People Democratic Party, PDP, get hand for how INEC take postpone di election.

But PDP too don come out to condemn di way INEC take postpone di election. Uche Secondus, wey bi di Chairman of di PDP tell local tori pipo say dem no happi at all as INEC take postpone di election.

Image copyright INEC Situation room Image example INEC shift di election date based on logistics

Na Professor Mahmood Yakubu wey bi di Chairman of INEC announce for Saturday morning say di Presidential and National Assembly elections go now happun for February 23 and di Governorship and State House of Assembly elections go now hold for March 9.

INEC tok say di shift dey based on some logistics challenge.