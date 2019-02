Image copyright YASUYOSHI CHIBA

Many Nigerians wey open eye, do night vigil as informate begin spread say election bodi INEC dey do meeting ontop elections wey suppose happun on Saturday 16 February wake up wit vex.

By di time morning break, INEC don postpone di election by one week. Di chairmo of di organisation Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, tok say na "based on logistics" dem take di decision.

Di thing pain many Nigerians reach bodi, both those wey don travel o, those wey don spend moni in many ways and those wey don buy bread keep for long day ahead.

Na based on dat many of dem use vex tok about di decision ontop Twitter:

Dis PDP member dey wonda:

Dis one really pain sha:

For BBC Pidgin, we bin don really ready for di election: