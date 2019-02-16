NYSC corpers sleep for open field and inside bus because of elections

Dem put corpers inside classroom say make dem sleep
Image example Dem put corpers inside classroom say make dem sleep

Pishures full ground of members of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) wey be di pipo INEC dey use as polling officers for Nigeria elections.

INEC don postpone di election but many of di corpers wey be adhoc staff bin don already deploy across Nigeria.

Tori wey don dey go round social media show corpers dey sleep for field and public buss for different places.

One corper wey no gree say her name tok say for Lagos dem put dem for inside classes make dem sleep.

Pipo don dey call out INEC say wetin dem do with di budget and di moni wey dem tok say dem don already settle di pipo wey dey work for election.

Twitter dey fire with tweets like:

