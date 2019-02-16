Image example Dem put corpers inside classroom say make dem sleep

Pishures full ground of members of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) wey be di pipo INEC dey use as polling officers for Nigeria elections.

INEC don postpone di election but many of di corpers wey be adhoc staff bin don already deploy across Nigeria.

Tori wey don dey go round social media show corpers dey sleep for field and public buss for different places.

One corper wey no gree say her name tok say for Lagos dem put dem for inside classes make dem sleep.

Pipo don dey call out INEC say wetin dem do with di budget and di moni wey dem tok say dem don already settle di pipo wey dey work for election.

Twitter dey fire with tweets like:

In Igbo Eze South Local govt, Enugu State. The NYSC recruited Ad-Hoc staff have been sitting outside for the past 6 to 7 hours, and no one from INEC has come to address us, we don't know where we'd be sleeping tonight, and we are suppose to open the polls by 8am. #NigeraDecides pic.twitter.com/TDcd32Hrzo — Adedeji Majek (@AdedejiMajek) February 15, 2019

See how they treated Corpers like they are participating in Gulder Ultimate Search.....funny thing is it's still going to happen on next weekend — Abu-Fatah (@Tweetcubey) February 16, 2019

After going through torture last Night, i am pretty sure a lot of NYSC corp members will not agree to participate in the elections by next week. I see a potential problem there — OGBEWI, Wilfred (@masterwillng) February 16, 2019