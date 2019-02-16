Image copyright AFP/Getty Image example Di Senate pass di bill, with 52 votes in favour and 29 against

Over 250,000 Nigerians enta Twitter on Saurday to tok about dia plans to japa go Canada.

Na part of di vex wey Nigerians dey vex afta dem wake up to hear say say di Independent National Electoral Commission postpone di elections wey suppose hold on Saturday 16 February go 23 February 2019.

So you wan japa from Nigeria, how long e go take you? Source: Lagos Abuja Port Harcourt Kano Onitsha Destination: Toronto (Canada) Syndey (Australia) New York (US) London (UK) Beijing (China) Berlin (Germany) Medium: To waka To enta bus To fly Dis one fit mean say: Di average time pesin dey use waka na about 1.4 meters per second

Di average plane speed na 460 mph

Di average speed for driving na 90 km/h

You fit waka on top water

You fit drive bus on top water

You waka witout break

If you fly, di plane no stop anywia

You fit cross any border To waka E go take you about 2 months and 1 week to waka from Lagos to Toronto (Canada)

E go take you about 3 months and 4 weeks to waka from Lagos to Syndey (Australia)

E go take you about 2 months and 1 week to waka from Lagos to New York (US)

E go take you about 1 month and 2 weeks to waka from Lagos to London (UK)

E go take you about 3 months to waka from Lagos to Beijing (China)

E go take you about 1 month and 2 weeks to waka from Lagos to Berlin (Germany)



To enta bus E go take you about 3 days and 21 hours to waka from Lagos to Toronto (Canada)

E go take you about 6 days and 16 hours to waka from Lagos to Syndey (Australia)

E go take you about 3 days and 16 hours to waka from Lagos to New York (US)

E go take you about 2 days and 8 hours to waka from Lagos to London (UK)

E go take you about 5 days and 7 hours to waka from Lagos to Beijing (China)

E go take you about 2 days and 10 hours to waka from Lagos to Berlin (Germany)



To fly E go take you about 11 hours and 19 minutes to fly from Lagos to Toronto (Canada)

E go take you about 19 hours and 26 minutes to fly from Lagos to Syndey (Australia)

E go take you about 10 hours and 41 minutes to fly from Lagos to New York (US)

E go take you about 6 hours and 46 minutes to fly from Lagos to London (UK)

E go take you about 15 hours and 28 minutes to fly from Lagos to Beijing (China)

E go take you about 7 hours and 1 minute to fly from Lagos to Berlin (Germany)





#BBCNigeria2019