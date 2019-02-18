Image copyright Reindolf Kyei Mensah/Facebook Image example Ashanti Regional office of NDC

One pesin die afta gunmen on Monday attack Ashanti Regional office of Ghana main opposition party.

Party Officials for National Democratic Congress (NDC) confam say second victim dey inside critical condition after for di Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH).

Di party deny speculations by some eyewitnesses say di accounts say di pipo be members of di hawks, who be NDC vigilante group be wrong sake of without investigations e be wrong to make such links.

Di NDC release press statement den take explain say di incident happen while meeting dey go on between di National Chairman, General Secretary, Deputy General Secretary den Regional Executive Committee which dey go on.

According to Anokye, some men who dey sit motorbike top plus guns gather outside di party office den start dey shoot by-heart.

Di party say dem inform police make dem start dey investigate di matter den bring di perpetrators to book.