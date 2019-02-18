Image copyright Ghana Immigration Service

Ghana Immigration Service on Monday say dem go start dey deal plus landlords who dey rent out dema properties give illegal migrants for di country.

Dem say more times these illegal migrants who be fraudsters dey use di houses dem dey rent for criminal activities.

Comptroller-General, Kwame Asuah Takyi talk for press release inside say "di GIS wan serve notice to all landlords den properties say dem go start do rigorous checks for dema homes so dem dey advise dem for full cooperation plus dema officers"

He add say "di use of such properties people who be illegal settlers for di country dey make such owners liable of di offence of harbouring illegal migrants"

Image copyright Ghana Immigration Service Image example Ghana Immigration Service say dem go ''finish' landlords who dey rent houses give illegal migrants

Dis press statement from Immigration Service boss emerge on di back of some incident wey happen last week for Kasoa where viral video show say some suspected Nigerian nationals dey attack immigration officials.

Officials say most of these illegal migrants overstayed dema 90 day period which be permitted for ECOWAS passport holders