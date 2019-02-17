Image copyright El-Rufai Image example Govnor El-Rufai na former minister of Nigeria capital Abuja

Nigeria Police say dem no fit confam at di moment, weda 66 pipo die for Kajuru local goment area of Kaduna State, north west Nigeria.

Tok-tok pesin of di state police command, Yakubu Sabo, tell BBC News pidgin say di state Commissioner of Police go do press conference on Sunday ontop di mata.

Wen our tori pesin ask am wetin police sabi about di mata, im say na di commissioner go tok everything.

Kaduna State govnor Nasir El-Rufai bin announce on Friday say 66 Fulani pipo na im gunmen kill for some areas inside di local goment. But some groups inside di state say nothing like dat happun.

Oga Ishaya Chinoko wey be di north west coordinator of di National Emergency Management Authority (NEMA) tell BBC Pidgin say im no dey aware say something like dat happun.

"As I dey tok to you now, I dey Kaduna State and I neva hear anything like dat, say 66 pipo die," im tok.

Im continue say if 66 pipo die for one area, displacement for don happun dia and say no how wey NEMA no go don hear.

"Our work na to take care of displaced pipo and if dat number of pipo die, pipo for don run comot di area and we for don dey involved."

Former Chairman of di National Human Rights Commission, Prof Chidi Odinkalu bin also chook mouth for di mata, say im no sure say dat kain thing happun:

Also, tori pipo Punch follow di Christian Association of Nigeria tok and di state chairman Rev. Joseph Hayab, tok for statement say di govnor use brain give out wrong informate to deceive Nigerians and di international community.

Kaduna State for northern Nigeria na place wey don see many katakata between Christians and Muslims and farmers and herdsmen wey dey di area.

Also, e neva tey wey di state govnor Nasir El-Rufai tok for one interview say "foreigners wey wan put hand for Nigeria election na dia deadi bodi dem go send back." Many pipo give am mouth for dat kain tok, but im explain say no be wetin im really mean be dat.