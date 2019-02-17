Image copyright Felix Agbor Nkongho Image example Felix Agbor Nkongho, Director CHRDA

Rights Group, Centre for Human Rights and Democracy in Africa, CHRDA don condemn how separatist fighters torture and kill Kumba 2 municipal councillor, Ngufor Ernest inside South West region of Cameroon.

Felix Agbor Balla, Director for CHRDA say for principle for peace and respect for human dignity, dis kana tin for torture and kill Ernest Ngufor for February 15 violate humanitarian and national law.

As rights group tok, separatists bin accuse Ngufor say e di collaborate wit goment and military kill separatists fighters.

De rights group say from video weh e di circulate, show say de man suffer sotei before e die, and e no correct as e dey for Cameroon penal code and international human rights law.

For Kumba, still population komot march make peace return for de area. Youths weh army di guard komot for road wit placards.

Some of dem get messages like, "we don tire for bury we pikin dem, we pikin dem don loss dia papa dem, we wan peace".

Before dis march, gunshots too bin bi for market near place weh de marching be suppose for start for Kumba.

Just now disarmament committee di try for make separatists fighters for drop dia guns follow reintegration programme weh goment put for ground.

Anglophone crisis weh e don enta number three year don cause 437,000 pipo for run go oda areas, 33,000 pipo dey for Nigeria.