St Augustine's college for Kumbo, Cameroon close afta 170 students, two guards, one teacher and e pikin dem get freedom from suspected separatist fighters-kidnappers.

For release weh Elvis Nsaikila, Communication Director for Kumbo diocese komot, gunmen enta school for number 16 day for February for sharp morning.

Di suspected separatists fighters kidnap pikin dem, guard, teacher and e pikin dem.

Wen fighters later free de pipo, deh gada for St. Paul Parish for Kikaikom and deh trasport dem for school for 8:30pm for number 17 day for February.

Bishop for Kumbo, say de school authorities di share de pain for de pikin dem and dia family.

Bishop George Nkuo tell BBC Pidgin say plenti of de students na girl pikin dem, as de boys hide for ceiling wen deh see de gunmen.

De pikin dem no get any harm, as doctor attend to dem, only some of dem tire from too much trekking and dia feet get boils.

Principal and some teachers negotiate make deh free de pikin dem, deh no give moni, only pay fcfa 50,000 for transport de pikin dem from de forest.

De reason for de kidnap Bishop say na because pikin dem de go school.

"Parents and guardians kam take your pikin dem back house quick-quick as de school don close," Bishop tok.

Pipo die, plenti houses burn, shooting inside hospital

Kumbo hot on Sunday as witness say wit gunshots, killing and burning of house, population still dey inside shock.

De witness for Kumbo tell BBC News Pidgin say as deh go church, shooting start.

Deh just remain inside church till wen de gunshots finish, as deh komot na smoke de rise for some quarters dem.

Some pipo die for shooting and deh burn-burn plenti houses for Kumbo.

De shooting bi also dey inside hospital, deh burn part and patients fear for dia lives.

Army shoot inside hospital as deh de look for separatist fighters weh hospital de treat dia wounds, de resident tok.

Senior Divisional Officer, SDO for Kumbo no gree tok for BBC and Mayor say e no get any tin for tok as e no dey for town.

Kumbo na one town weh e hot just now as goment forces and separatists fighters de exchange fire since Anglophone crisis turn to fight.