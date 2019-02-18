Nigeria Elections 2019: INEC say na lie say ballot papers dey politicians hand
Nigeria election bodi di Independent National Electoral Commission say tori wey dey fly upandan say ballot papers for presidential and national assembly elections dey politicians hand no be true.
Tori bin full ground especially for social media, say some politicians for areas like Kogi Central Senatorial District, Rivers and Abia states don already get di ballot papers, begin thumb print dia party.
INEC post for dia twitter account say dat one no correct, as dem sabi wia all dia ballot papers for di elections dey.
Dem also strong mouth say all di sensitive materials wey dem bin don send out for di election, dem don withdraw am and e dey safe.