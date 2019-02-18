Nigeria election bodi di Independent National Electoral Commission say tori wey dey fly upandan say ballot papers for presidential and national assembly elections dey politicians hand no be true.

Tori bin full ground especially for social media, say some politicians for areas like Kogi Central Senatorial District, Rivers and Abia states don already get di ballot papers, begin thumb print dia party.

INEC post for dia twitter account say dat one no correct, as dem sabi wia all dia ballot papers for di elections dey.

Skip Twitter post by @inecnigeria 2. This allegation is not true, as all sensitive materials are in the Commission's custody or in the Central Bank's vaults. The stamps in the ballot papers displayed do not represent any of the official stamps to be used in the forthcoming election.#NigeriaDecides2019 — INEC Nigeria (@inecnigeria) February 17, 2019

Skip Twitter post 2 by @inecnigeria 3. It should be noted that only duly stamped and dated ballot papers with the endorsement of the INEC Presiding Officer's signature are valid and will be counted.#NigeriaDecides2019 — INEC Nigeria (@inecnigeria) February 17, 2019

Dem also strong mouth say all di sensitive materials wey dem bin don send out for di election, dem don withdraw am and e dey safe.