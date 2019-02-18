Image copyright PIUS UTOMI EKPEI

Di Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) don direct dia members to reduce pump price of petrol from N145 per litre to N142 or N140 naira, depending on di area dem dey.

Di presido of di association oga Chindeu Okoronwo wey follow BBC Pidgin tok, say na dia own contribution to national development.

"Di idea na to soften di suffering of Nigerians especially for dis election period. Na our own way to encourage pipo to go vote be dat. Because wen you vote, you don do wetin you suppose as citizen.

Im add say di reduction dey on from Monday 18 February to 12 March 2019.

Oga Okoronwko also clear say dis no be any politician or political party dey do am, but na IPMAN as association.

"Nothing to tok about loss, make you look di peace angle. You no go fit quantify peace," im tok.

E neva clear how dis one go take affect transport moni, but pipo go dey expect drivers to reduce moni if dem buy fuel less.

Nigeria election bodi postpone presidential and national assembly elections from 16 February to 23 February and state elections from 2 March to 9 March.