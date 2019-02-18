Image copyright Bashir Ahmed

President Muhammadu Buhari say any politician wey use thugs to steal election ballot boxes dey play wit im life.

Oga Buhari tok dis one for di emergency meeting wey leaders of im party, di APC do for dia secretariat for Abuja. Presido Buhari say "I don tell all security oga dem make dem deal with anyone or thugs wey try to steal ballot boxes for election day."

Im also explain give say INEC must explain afta di election, di real reason why dem postpone di election. E say wetin dem do show level of incompetence and dem must explain di situation.

For im part, di National Chairman of APC Adams Oshiomole say make INEC reshuffle some of dia senior officials. Im accuse some INEC State Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) say dem dey work wit PDP.