Ghana government secure 275 ambulances, one for each constituency which go drop by end of April this year to help improve di inadequate ambulance situation.

Government dey fund di ambulances from di $1million dollar per constituency wey President Akufo-Addo promise Ghanaians as he dey campaign during di 2016 elections.

Director-General of Ghana Health Service (GHS), Dr Anthony Nsiah-Asare, talk state owned newspaper, Daily Graphic say dem get team of experts who already check di quality of ambulances den certify am sake of ebe consistent plus required specifications.

Dr Nsiah-Asare explain say di purchase of these ambulances be part of government efforts to transform di health sector which get some major challenges like weak emergency services den tins.

Reports from Ghana last year reveal say 29 million Ghanaians dey depend on only 55 correct ambulances across all ten regions, dis make chaw people bore for di country say tins no dey work.

Later in di year, Minority Members for Ghana Parliament kick against $12 million contract between government den Zipline International for drones which go supply drugs, blood den medical supplies.

Dem criticise government say instead of drones, make dem provide hospital beds den ambulances which di medical sector dey need more.

But President Akufo-Addo give assurance say early part of 2019 en government go provide one ambulance for each constituency.

With di latest development, some Ghanaians enter social media dey big-up government say dem try plus dis ambulance move.

Once all di 275 ambulances drop by di end of April, dem go share am one-one give all 275 constituencies wey dey di country inside.