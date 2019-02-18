Customs officers wey shoot man for viral video bin dey drunk - Transport company

Image copyright Nigeria Customs Service Image example NCS gree say di officer wey shoot di man no use di safety switch on di gun wey suppose don prevent di accidental discharge

Iyare Motors, di transport company wey Nigeria Customs Service official hold dia moto inside one video wia dem shoot one man, say di officers bin dey drunk, afta night duty.

Although di statement wey Nigeria Customs release tok say dia officer wey allegedly shoot di man, no get mind to do am, but na di gun wey e carri do 'accidental discharge'.

But representative of Iyare Motors, Solomon wey follow BBC Pidgin tok, say di driver of dia bus say di officers dey drunk on di morning of 17 February. Im say dem dey do anyhow and stop dia vehicle because of moni wey dem wan collect from dem.

Tok tok pesin of di Nigeria Customs Service Joseph Attah (wey bin release statement on di mata) deny dis allegation.

"Ehn ehn, so dem fit know pesin wey don dey drunk now abi?" Ask Attah although im gree say di officer wey shoot di man no use di safety switch on di gun wey suppose don prevent di accidental discharge.

Wen we ask Iyare Motors if dia bus bin dey carri contraband cloth according to wetin NCS tok, Solomon accuse say no be di reason why di officers stop dia vehicle be dat.

"Na lie! Dem dey find way to cover di tin wey dem don do", tok Solomon wey no gree tell us im last name, for safety reason.

"Na moni dem wan collect from our pipo".

For di two minute video wey e be like say one man use im phone record, customs officers, vehicles and pipo wey dey tanda around dem and di next tin pesin go hear na gun shot, and one man wey dey ground.

Di tori wey follow di video for social media be say, di officer bin shoot di man wey follow as passenger inside one bus wey dey travel for di Lagos-Ore-Benin expressway, sake of moni mata.

Attah refuse to confam to di BBC which kain punishment di officer wey do di shooting go face and weda true true, na moni dem wan collect from di bus driver make dem stop dem.