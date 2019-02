Image copyright Politics Nigeria

Deji Adeyanju, di Nigerian social media activist wey be leader of Concerned Nigeria group don regain im freedom afta more than two months inside prison.

But im must pay N500, 000, according to court High Court for Kano State, north-west Nigeria wey grant bail give di activist Deji Adeyanju afta im spend 67 days for detention.

Police arrest Adeyanju on December 13 sake of accuse say im dey involve for one murder case for 2005 for Kano.