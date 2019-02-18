Image copyright Getty Images

Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Monday tell political parties for Nigeria say dem fit continue with political campaigns.

INEC post for twitter say parties and candidate fit resume dia campaign and end for midnight of Thursday, 21 February 2019.

INEC chairman Prof. Yakubu Mahmood bin say no political party dey allowed to campaigns until 23rd February election wen e explain why e postpone 16 February vote.

Di election body advice di candidates say make dem abide by di laws wey govern campaigns.