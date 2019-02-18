Image copyright APC Image example President Muhammadu Buhari announce di warning on Monday during APC cacus meeting for Abuja.

Nigeria main opposition party on Monday shout come out side say dem no trust today order wey President Muhammadu Buhari give police and military to use iron hand deal wit election riggers.

Peoples Democratic Party - PDP say dem hope say President Buhari order to di military no be cover up for fake soldiers to shoot innocent Nigerians, snatch ballot boxes and rig di elections.

"We hope say di call from President Buhari no be cover up for di fake soldiers wey APC wan arrange to shoot at innocent Nigerians, snatch ballot boxes and do dia rigging plans on di election day."

Di konri election office bin shift di 16 February Presidential and National Assembly elections by one week to 23 February, 2019 sake of wetin Professor Mamood Yakubu, di head of di Independent National Electoral Commission call 'logistics reasons'

PDP tok dis one for di one statement wey dia National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan send go give trori pipo.

"Dis call na really license to kill, E no suppose come from any leader of any civilized nation."

President Buhari bin tok during di opening of APC national caucus meeting inside Abuja today, say im don give order to military and police to dey brutal.

"I really give di military and police order to use iron hand. We no go gree make dem blame us say we wan rig election, I want make dem respect Nigerians, make dem vote whoever dem want across di parties…

"I wan warn anybodi wey tink say e get levels for im area to control jaguda pipo to tiff ballot box or disturb di voting, dey risk im own life."

Di PDP say President Muhammadu Buhari threat to di lives of Nigerians na direct call for jungle justice.